BUFFALO, N.Y. — The inaugural Micah Hyde Charity Softball game is being held Sunday at Sahlen field.

The first pitch is at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 or $23. Tickets can still be purchased in person at the box office.

Money raised benefits Hyde's IMagINe for Youth Foundation, which helps kids with the costs of participating in sports.

Hyde, a 2017 Pro Bowl player, recalled how difficult it was for his own mother to pay for costs associated with sports. He said he was responsible for insurance and participation fees, along with travel and equipment costs.

"Growing up, I was fortunate to be heavily involved in sports. Though I was given the opportunity to do so, I witnessed obstacles my family had to face in order to provide opportunities, not only for myself, but my siblings as well," said Hyde.

Hyde went on to say, "If it were not for my mom doing all that she could do, along with a support system that we were able to fall back on, I would not be where I am today. I know there are many kids that face similar circumstances, but unfortunately, they do not have a support system to depend on. That's why the IMagINe for Youth Foundation is here to give children the support they need in order to participate."

The game will be offense against defense, and during a little batting practice back in April, Hyde predicted that the defense would blow out the offense, 22-10.

