Metro Rail safety exercise to take place Wednesday

The LaSalle Station will be closed from 9AM until 2PM for the emergency preparedness drill.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFTA is letting its riders know about an emergency preparedness drill set to take place this Wednesday, November 3.

During that time, the LaSalle St. station will be closed. Passengers who need to access the area around LaSalle station can take the Metro's 8-Main bus which will continue to service the area throughout the event.

Area fire stations, emergency medical services and NFTA Transit Police will be taking part in the mock rail incident. Metro and the Buffalo Fire Department personnel use actors, mannequins and theatrical smoke to simulate an actual incident.