Meter, alternate street parking in the City of Buffalo returns July 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday that all on-street parking meters and alternate parking regulations that were suspended in mid-March will go back into effect next month.

The parking regulations were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, but start again on July 1.

People are encouraged to download the City of Buffalo's official parking app, Buffalo Roam, which is available for download from the App Store and Google Play.