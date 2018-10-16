SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Mercy Hospital is expanding its care for Western New Yorkers.

The hospital held a blessing and dedication for its new Cardiac Surgical Suites Monday.

Hospital officials say the new suites were designed to modernize and expand surgical services available, as well as support the growth of the Catholic Health Heart Center.

"It's going to make more efficient for patients," said Dr. Stephen Dowding, Chairman of Cardiothoracic Surgery. "The patients currently get great care, but this is going to make things more efficient for the staff and it's going to put us the position so that whatever new technology comes along in the next five years, to easily integrate into the platform we already have."

The suites are a part of a $12.5 million dollar project for the hospital.

