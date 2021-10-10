Workers on strike at Mercy Hospital put focus on patient care

Union workers posted many pictures Sunday, the 10th day of the strike, showing nurses and what they did during the height of the COVID pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's Day 10 of the CWA strike at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital, where the union representing striking workers focused on patient care.

Union workers there posted many pictures Sunday, showing nurses and what they did during the height of the COVID pandemic. Some nurses say the way they were treated by Catholic Health was unfair.

Sunday was a day filled with emotion.

"This is real, you guys!" said Cori Anne Gambini. "This is real proof of what was going on inside these doors, and we are not going to take it anymore from Catholic Health. Catholic Health is going to care about their employees as we care about the patients."

"I've never quite seen this, the treatment, never been at a bargaining table where it's been so ruthless from the employer," Gambini said.

The union's website says management gave them another proposal to vote on by Friday. But the union says they have no interest in putting it out for a vote because of key differences including no retroactive pay.

The union is planning a town hall update for Monday or Tuesday.