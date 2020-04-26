BATAVIA, N.Y. — A crash involving a motorcycle and bicycle sent two people to the hospital via Mercy Flight on Saturday evening in the Town of Batavia.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old girl from the City of Batavia was heading north on Wortendyke Road when she attempted to cross Route 5.

A 2014 Yahama motorcycle operated by a 27-year-old man, also of Batavia, was traveling east on Route 5 and collided with the bicyclist at 6:04 p.m. Saturday.

Both the girl and the man were taken by a Mercy Flight helicopter to Erie County Medical Center, where they were treated for serious injuries.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the crash is under investigation, and charges might be pending.

New York State Police and a number of other agencies responded to the scene and assisted.

RELATED: Batavia Police warn of dangerous cocaine mix, rise in overdoses

RELATED: Niagara County couple, teen daughter facing charges in child abuse case

RELATED: Buffalo man accused of dismembering body, charged with murder