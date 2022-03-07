Mercy Flight responds to Orleans County snowmobile accident

A 40-year-old man was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious head, upper body, and internal injuries.

KENDALL, N.Y. — Mercy Flight was called to Orleans County on Saturday night after a man was injured in a snowmobile accident.

Michael J. Snyder, 40, of Henrietta, N.Y., was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious head, upper body, and internal injuries, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office.

The call to the sheriff's office was made at 10:55 p.m. Saturday.

The scene was 100 yards behind a home on West Kendall Road in the Town of Kendall, where Snyder "reportedly crashed into an earth embankment while trying to 'water-skip' the snowmobile across a pond," according to the sheriff's office.

Snyder was ejected from a 2003 Bombardier MXZ 600. He was unresponsive when the EMS personnel arrived at the scene.