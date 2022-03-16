Mercy Flight makes $8.5 million investment in new aircraft

The nonprofit emergency transportation agency is working with Bell Helicopter to buy the new aircraft, which should arrive by late summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mercy Flight will buy an $8.5 million helicopter to replace one that was damaged last fall.

The nonprofit emergency transportation agency is working with Bell Helicopter to buy the new aircraft, which should arrive by late summer.

Scott Wooten, chief financial officer, said the agency will spend about $7 million to buy the helicopter, then another $1.5 million to equip it with medical devices and equipment, specialty avionics and the custom paint job that identifies Mercy Flight.