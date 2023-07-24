Mercy Flight looking to hire qualified candidates

Mercy Flight has posted that they are looking to add to their team.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mercy Flight has announced in a social media post on Monday that they are looking to hire candidates for the following qualified roles:

CFR Drivers

EMT-B

A/EMT

A/EMT-CC

EMT-Paramedic

Dispatcher

Flight Paramedic

Flight Nurse

Pilot

Since its creation, Mercy Flight has always been independent of any hospital, and delivers patients to the facility that will best suit their medical needs. They work closely with the regional network of hospitals, ground EMS, law enforcement, and fire authorities in the area.

They are looking for those who are interested in an exciting career with a highly trained and committed team, that is constantly challenged and motivated to do better. They encourage candidates that they are a company that genuinely cares for you while allowing you to care for others.

We are hiring! Check out our new starting pay rates below, which increase based on your years of experience. Come join our professional, dynamic team! https://www.mercyflight.org/join-our-team/ Posted by Mercy Flight on Monday, July 24, 2023