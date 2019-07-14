BUFFALO, N.Y. — The public got an up-close look at some life-saving equipment Sunday at the annual Mercy Flight Open House at the Buffalo base by the airport.

Mercy Flight offered tours, including a meet and greet with the crew and a look inside helicopters and ambulances.

Many people may not realize that Mercy Flight is a non-profit organization.

"We are here because of the community, we're here for the community," said Ashley Coder, the director of development and special events.

"So I think it's so great for the community to come out and be able to look in our helicopters, because you might see us flying up in the air, but you may not realize what's actually happening in there, so we have state of the art equipment in there and our crew is incredible. We have highly trained, highly skilled crew, and so it's really nice for the community to get a chance to come out here and talk to them one on one."

Mercy Flight has a total of four helicopters, two jets, and a ground crew of 20 ambulances across bases in Buffalo, Batavia, Olean and Springville.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

17-year-old dies in Briscoe Avenue shooting

Lockport police investigate shooting on South Street

Body pulled from Niagara River in City of Tonawanda park