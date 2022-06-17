Mercy Flight holding signature BASH fundraiser in September

In the wake of the tragic loss in April, the fundraiser will again take place this fall and will honor the two men who died.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Mercy Flight announced it will host its signature fundraiser, The BASH, this fall.

“We continue to provide access to high quality emergency medical transportation, and holding our BASH fundraiser is another way that we can help sustain our lifesaving mission,” said Scott Wooton, Executive Vice President. “This fundraiser is crucial for us as it helps offset the ever-increasing costs of providing Emergency Medical Service for all those in need.”

The BASH will be held at Buffalo RiverWorks on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

“While we all continue to grieve the terrible loss that occurred in April, we know our community still need us, and we still need our community. Our friend Jim Sauer will forever hold a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to honoring his life again as part of our event on September 24,” Wooton said in a release.

Tickets for The BASH will get you access to entertainment from Nerds Gone Wild, DJ Milk, a spectacular Skylighters fireworks show, as well as food, beverages, silent auction, and more.