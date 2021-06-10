Mercy Flight helicopter has hard landing at Batavia airport; no injuries reported

Three medical staff and one pilot were on board. There was no patient on board at the time of the hard landing.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — No injuries were reported after a Mercy Flight helicopter experienced a hard landing Wednesday night at the Genesee County Airport in Batavia.

A spokesperson from Mercy Flight confirmed to 2 On Your Side that one of its helicopters experienced a hard landing at the airport in Batavia. Three medical staff and one pilot were on board.

Nobody was injured, but the helicopter is "significantly" damaged, according to the Mercy Flight official.

The spokesperson for Mercy Flight said the flight crew experienced heavy fog conditions at the Batavia airport when they were coming in from a landing after returning from Rochester.

There was no patient on board at the time of the hard landing.