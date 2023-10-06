New helicopter dedicated to late Mercy Flight founder

The helicopter is the 4th Bell 429 N505TJ that will be added to the fleet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mercy Flight will be dedicating a new helicopter to their late founder Douglas H. Baker.

The dedication ceremony will be on Wednesday, October 11 at 2:00pm at their headquarters on Amherst Villa road. Both members of the baker family, along with representatives of the USDA Rural Development, and M&T Bank will be there.

The helicopter is the 4th Bell 429 N505TJ that will be added to the fleet.

Mercy Flight is a non-profit provider of medical transport services, and was the first medically dedicated air ambulance service in NYS.

Douglas H. Baker began his vision of creating Mercy Flight in 1981. He also was the owner and operator of LaSalle Ambulance, and always had a passion to assist more patients in need.

Today we remember our Founder, Doug Baker, on the one-year anniversary of the day he left us. While we may not be able... Posted by Mercy Flight on Saturday, August 19, 2023