Mercy Flight carrying universal blood type from ConnectLife

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting this summer, Mercy Flight is going to be carrying something extra on air ambulance flights, type O blood.
The blood is supplied by ConnectLife and will be used for patients who suffered severe blood loss.
Last year, a bill was signed to allow air ambulance personnel to transfuse blood, which ultimately gives them a greater opportunity to save lives.
It was estimated that 1/3 of patients in the air ambulance need blood, but had been forced to wait until they got to the hospital, according to a release from Mercy Flight and ConnecLife.
New equipment will also be added to the Mercy Flight helicopters and bases.
ConnectLife is always taking blood donations so if you want to donate, you can sign up for an appointment on ConnectLife's website.