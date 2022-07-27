Mercy Flight carrying universal blood type from ConnectLife

The type O blood will be used for patients who suffered severe blood loss.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting this summer, Mercy Flight is going to be carrying something extra on air ambulance flights, type O blood.

The blood is supplied by ConnectLife and will be used for patients who suffered severe blood loss.

Last year, a bill was signed to allow air ambulance personnel to transfuse blood, which ultimately gives them a greater opportunity to save lives.

It was estimated that 1/3 of patients in the air ambulance need blood, but had been forced to wait until they got to the hospital, according to a release from Mercy Flight and ConnecLife.

New equipment will also be added to the Mercy Flight helicopters and bases.