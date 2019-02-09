ELBA, N.Y. — One person was transported by Mercy Flight following a two-vehicle crash at Sunday night in Elba, where a car didn't stop at a stop sign and was struck by a pickup truck.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at State Route 98 and Lockport Road.

Officials said a man and a woman in the Subaru were headed to Niagara Falls when the driver failed to stop at the intersection. A pickup truck then struck the car.

One person from the Subaru was taken to the hospital by Mercy Flight. Another person in that car and the driver of the pickup truck were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

