Mental Health, Substance Abuse Classes

NY, USA — People across Western New York will get the chance to participate in health classes thanks to several different programs in Erie, Genesee, and Orleans Counties.

Community Action and GCASA are offering free Narcan training at the Eastern Orleans Community Center on March 29.

According to Community Action, "participants will learn how to identify an opiate overdose and the proper way to administer the life-saving overdose reversal drug, Narcan." Anyone who attends will also get a free Narcan kit to take home.

Anyone who wants to attend can register for the event by calling or texting (585) 866-5494.

The Erie County Office of Health Equity is offering free mental health first aid training for Erie County residents on April 15 at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium, and May 6 at the Frank E. Merriweather Library.