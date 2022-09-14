Mental health resource center for parents and students opens in Orchard Park

The Orchard Park Central School District and the Town came together to make this center a reality.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A new center for mental health help is now open in Orchard Park.

It's called the Family Solutions Center and it's meant to help families in the community with school-aged children with counseling, parenting classes, and resources to deal with mental health issues.

"Our goal will be to help parents parent their children in the best way they choose to parent them, to give them the tools that they need whether it's assisting in communication, behavior management, partnering with the school district, whatever the family feels is important to be a successful family, that's what our goal is," said Katie Connelly, Family Solutions Center Coordinator.

The Orchard Park Central School District and the Town came together to make this center a reality.

“The opening of our Family Solutions Center would not be possible without the support of the Town of Orchard Park. We are so appreciative of Eugene Majchrzak, Town Supervisor, and Sue Hemingway, Community Activity Center Coordinator for their collaboration,” Lisa Krueger, Ed.D said. “Together, we are assisting the families of our community.”

“We understand that the family is the most important aspect in the development of the child and by assisting families with improved communication, conflict resolution, and reducing stress in the functioning of the family, it will have a positive impact on the child’s overall academic, social and emotional development,” Connelly said.

It's located on California Road in Orchard Park and will begin serving community families on Monday, Sept.19.