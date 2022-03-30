Memorial Medical Center to recognize Black Maternal Health Week in Niagara Falls

The event will be a day of awareness and advocacy in recognition of Black Maternal Health Week and will be held on Wednesday, April 13.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s P3 Center for Teens, Moms & Kids announced that it will be hosting an event for Black Maternal Health Week.

The event will be a day of awareness and advocacy in recognition of Black Maternal Health Week and will be held on Wednesday, April 13.

It will be held at the Niagara Falls Train Station from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“In a society where the voices of women, especially black women, are often trivialized, we place great priority in simply listening to the needs and concerns that women in our community express,” said Eileen Wrobel, Maternal and Infant Health Initiative Coordinator for Memorial’s P3 Center.

There will be a host of speakers and topics that will be discussed will be historical trauma, personal experiences with birth defects and infant loss, public health solutions, OB/GYN care, and maternal mental health.

Folks that attend with be able to bring a lunch and are encouraged to share their own experiences.