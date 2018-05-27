There are a number of events happening across Western New York Monday to honor and remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the country.

Forest Lawn Tribute

A somber yet beautiful tribute will take place Monday morning at Forest Lawn. The Erie County American Legion will place American flags on the 7,000 veterans graves in the cemetery. The decorating will begin at 8 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 9 a.m. It's free and open to the public and will take place rain or shine.

Batavia VAMC Memorial Day Observance

The event is organized by the Genesee Joint Veterans Honor Guard. It's being held at 8:30 a.m. at the flag pole area of building 3 located at 222 Richmond Avenue in Batavia. A coffee social will follow at 8:45 a.m. in the recreation hall of building 4.

The Battle Within at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park

A special ceremony is being held from 10 a.m. to noon to honor the men and women who have lost their battle with PTSD. Organizers will also talk about their proposed idea for a veteran suicide memorial at the park.

West Seneca Parade

The annual Memorial Day parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Southgate Plaza. The parade will head north on Union Road to the West Seneca Town Hall where a special ceremony will be held. The public is invited to attend. Hot dogs and refreshments will be served at the American Legion Post 735, located across the street at 35 Legion Parkway.

Project 33 Memorial Run

A 6.63 mile spirit run is taking place Monday morning at 10:30. It starts at Hamburg Beach and ends with a gathering at Hamburg Brewing Company.

This year's run is dedicated to SPC Kristofor T. Stonesifer who was killed in action during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Come dressed to show your patriotic spirit!

Memorial Service/Dedication at Jesse Clipper Square

American Legion Jesse Clipper Post #430 will hold a Memorial Day service from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the corner of Michigan Avenue and William Street in Buffalo. Jesse Clipper Square, Buffalo's newest park, is named after the first African American solder from Buffalo to die in World War I. There will be a park dedication and ribbon cutting.

Lewiston Memorial Day Parade

The annual Lewiston VFW Memorial Day parade begins at 11 a.m. along Center Street. It begins at the Lewiston Red Brick Schoolhouse and ends at the Veterans Memorial in Academy Park.

Williamsville Memorial Day Ceremony

The 76th annual Memorial Day ceremony is being held at the Williamsville Cemetery at 11 a.m. George F. Lamm Post 622, Amherst Township VFW Post 416, the Town of Amherst, and the Village of Williamsville will honor, recognize, and salute those who have served with a special tribute.

Cheektowaga Memorial Day Ceremony

The town's Veterans Affairs Committee is holding a Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Monument at Cheektowaga Town Park. It runs from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

