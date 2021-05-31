Memorial Day ceremonies held in Western New York

Events were held all over the area to honor fallen members of armed forces.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Memorial Day Western New Yorkers were able to gather for services in person for the first time since 2019. Events were held all over the area to honor fallen members of armed forces.

Here in the City of Buffalo, the annual Memorial Day services at Forest Lawn Cemetery were held early Monday morning, hosted by the American Legion. The legion placed 7,100 flags at veteran graves in Forest Lawn Cemetery as part of their traditional ceremony.

In the City of Lackawanna a Memorial Day ceremony was held at Veterans Stadium located on South Park Avenue. The ceremony was hosted by Matthew Glab Post 1477, and also included a proclamation for long-time Lackawanna resident Sgt. Harry Switala. Switala is a 96-year-old Marine Corp. veteran of World War II.

A parade and special dedication ceremony was held in Clarence. The ceremony was held at the new Clarence Veterans Memorial. The memorial honors all veterans, and features the names of more than 450 who have served, and the names of the 55 military members from Clarence who were killed in action.

In collaboration with the Jessie Clipper American Legion Post 430, a special ceremony and salute to veterans was held at St. Matthew's Cemetery in West Seneca. The ceremony was held to honor and acknowledge those who served.

In the Town of Niagara, a Memorial Day ceremony was held Monday morning at the newly constructed memorial in Veterans Memorial Community Park. The event was hosted by the Town of Niagara Lions and Lioness clubs. During the ceremony, memorial wreaths were placed next to the monument.