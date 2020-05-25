Memorial Day 2020: Different means, same message

The coronavirus could not stop Memorial Day, but it certainly impacted the way it was observed in Western New York this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A typical Memorial Day in Buffalo would be marked by, among other things, a commemoration at Forest Lawn Cemetery sponsored by the American Legion. This year, due to concerns about coronavirus, the group pre-recorded a ceremony and broadcast it on the radio instead

In years past, West Seneca had one of the largest Memorial Day observances in Western New York. On Monday, a few gentlemen stood to speak at a flag draped podium for a virtual ceremony, which was live streamed on the town’s Facebook page.

The means to commemorate Memorial Day may indeed be different this year, but the message remains the same.

“Whether they were volunteers or were drafted, these men and women answered the call and gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Town Supervisor Gary Dickson during the event.

In Elma, 99-year-old World War II veteran Herman Palicki was honored with a citation by fellow veterans who wore face masks and observed their social distance as Palicki sat on the porch of his home surrounded by his family.

And while a parade was held in observance of Memorial Day in the town of Clarence, participants stayed in their vehicles instead of marching in the street, and drove past families who observed from their lawns instead of gathering in large crowds along what in ordinary years would have been a typical parade route.

“The Memorial Day parade has been a 30 year tradition in Clarence and at the end of the day this is all about respecting and honoring the fallen,” said Chrissy Casilio-Bluhm of the Clarence Veterans Memorial, who helped organize the parade. “So instead of gathering everybody together we decided to take the parade to them."

According to Casilio-Bluhm, it was important to keep the observance alive, particularly this year.

“We need to honor our fallen and we need to bring up the spirit of our Clarence community. It been tough for everybody, and if this is a way where we can honor our fallen while all coming together as a community then this is what we’re gonna do,” she said.