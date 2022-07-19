Memorial bench in Niagara Falls destroyed by vandals

The commission is working to replace the donated marble bench that was flipped over and ruined this past weekend.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A memorial bench that honors military members in Niagara Falls has been entirely destroyed by vandals.

Now, the head of the Monument Commission is looking for help to find those responsible.

"Very disturbed that an individual would do something so disrespectful to veterans and veterans families and all the donors that have paid for everything we have here over the years. It was a tough phone call to get early Saturday morning that someone would do such a disgusting act of vandalism. for what purpose,? Stan Zimmerman, Monument Commission Vice Chair said.

"I think society is going backward a little bit. There is no respect. I mean, if you look at this monument there are 468 names of individuals that died in battle and they died to protect the freedoms that you and I enjoy. In fact these vandals. And yet, there's a lack of respect towards their memory," David Fabrizio, Memorial Committee Chairman said.

The monument sits near the Veteran's Monument in Hyde Park.

The damage to the bench was so extensive that it is likely beyond repair. The value of the bench is around $2700.

Police are looking for leads and are asking for your help if you know anything.