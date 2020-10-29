Memorabilia from Goo Goo Dolls' ‘Miracle Pill’ music video being auctioned off to benefit Compass House

The online auction will begin on Thursday, October 29 and will go through Sunday, November 1.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the right price, and for a good cause, you might be able to hold a piece of memorabilia from Buffalo's own, Goo Goo Dolls!

The band will be auctioning off clothes worn by Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takac in their ‘Miracle Pill’ video through the "Haunt The House 2020" acution.

Proceeds from the auction will be staying local and donated to Compass House, which is a shelter for runaway and street youth. Money raised from the auction help pay for urgently needed food, shelter and counseling.

The auction also features other unique memorabilia donated by the band.

Compass House says the Goo Goo Dolls have helped them raise more than $160,000 over the years.