Erie County Sheriff's Office chief medical officer recognized for life-saving efforts at Bills game

Dr. Kevin McGee, chief medical officer for the ECSO, was presented with an award from Axon Enterprise for saving a man's life before a game in January 2022.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A member of the Erie County Sheriff's Office was recognized this week for helping to save a man's life before a Bills game last year.

Dr. Kevin McGee is the agency's chief medical officer. He was working at Highmark Stadium on January 2, 2022 when a man into cardiac arrest in the parking lot outside the stadium. Bystanders started CPR, and Dr. McGee sprang into action and initiated care with an AED.

Axon Enterprise — a company that develops technology for law enforcement — presented McGee with the award for heroism in the line of duty.

"I think in our profession, we don't look for recognition. I think we take it as part of our daily job and what we do. I think it was most meaningful that I was nominated by my peers and coworkers and they were there to celebrate it with me and recognize the work that not only I do but the department does and other medical providers within the agency," said Dr. McGee.

The man Dr. McGee helped has recovered and is doing well.

"It's not common for us to see patients or know that they do well afterward in emergency medicine. We tend to treat our patients and hope for the best. In this case, I know that the patient is doing very well, so that's a big plus," said Dr. McGee.

He says that since that life-saving incident, the Erie County Sheriff's Office has added an additional 10 AEDs to its facilities and vehicles.

"Law enforcement does a lot more than what some people may believe we do. Life saving is a big part of our jobs," said McGee.

He added that bystander CPR and having medical equipment readily available made a difference in the outcome.

This medical emergency at Highmark Stadium happened exactly one year before Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse during Monday Night Football in Cincinnati. Hamlin made an amazing recovery, thanks in part to the quick actions of Bills staff and doctors who were at his side within seconds.

Dr. McGee hopes his actions and Hamlin's story will inspire others to learn life-saving techniques.