Reports: Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Governor Andrew Cuomo, resigns

Multiple national media outlets, citing a statement from DeRosa, reported Sunday night that she has stepped down from her post as secretary.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Melissa DeRosa, the Secretary to Governor Andrew Cuomo and a top aide in the state's highest office, has resigned.

In a statement, she said: "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day."

DeRosa became a well-known figure during the Governor's daily COVID-19 briefings. Her often detailed and razor-sharp answers to questions were often relied upon by the Governor.

"Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state."