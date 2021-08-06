Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion visits Niagara Falls

The Grammy Award-winning rapper documented the trip on Instagram with six photos, showing her and others admiring the Falls and enjoying a Maid of the Mist cruise.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer recently took her to Niagara Falls, where she said she was "checking places off of my grandma’s bucket list."

She documented the trip on Instagram on Friday evening with six photos, showing her and others admiring the Falls, enjoying a cruise on the Maid of the Mist, and spending some time on a tour bus.

Based on her social media posts, 2 On Your Side reached out to Anchor Bar in Niagara Falls, which said Megan Thee Stallion and her party ordered 120 wings with blue cheese, not ranch.