BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday was a lucky day for one person.

The New York Lottery announced Saturday morning that a Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was sold in Western New York. The second-prize ticket was for the February 7 Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Corner Market located at 2323 Broadway Street in Sloan.

Mega Millions drawings are televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

