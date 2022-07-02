Meet and Greet with Rick Jeanneret Thursday at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

The one hour event will take place before the Sabres take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've ever wanted to meet Sabres' legend Rick Jeanneret, here's your chance.

Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino will host a meet and greet with the man behind the microphone this Thursday before the Sabres take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center.

The event will take place from 5-6 PM near the signature tree sculpture located on the casino's gaming floor.

“Rick Jeanneret has made hockey come alive for generations of hockey fans,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO. “His legendary calls are a foundational part of the history of professional hockey in Buffalo, and are known throughout the sport. We’re thrilled to give local fans the chance to meet him as he completes his amazing career after 51 seasons.”