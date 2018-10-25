AMHERST, N.Y. — Do you like desserts that are delicious AND beautiful?

Maybe you like chocolate…

…or want something special for the 4th of July…

…or for the fall season.

How does pistachio strike you?...

…or perhaps lemon strawberry?

Incredible, right? And all these were created by 13-year-old Sara Young.

“My mom’s side of the family is all Italians. So, there’s a lot of food going on there and I guess instead of taking up cooking I decided to take up baking.”

We caught up with Sara recent at home, in the kitchen, working on a browned butter and pecan layer cake. While frosting, Sara’s eyes never left the cake. She checked to make sure the frosting was evening distributed. Then, she made sure they was not a crease or an imperfection anywhere.

She explained, “I have very high standards.”

Her mom confirmed that.

“She really takes her time to make sure she gets it right, and if she doesn’t get it right, it ends up in the garbage and it gets done again,” says Jenifer Young.

And minus a couple of tricks taught to her by her mother, Sara is a self-taught baker. She finds recipes on the internet and then heads to the kitchen to make them.

Sara’s cakes, cookies, brownies and more are available at the Globe Market in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village where she has an internship. The restaurant’s owner says, if Sara wants it, she could have a bright future as a full-time adult professional baker.

“I can see her eventually running her own business and probably with huge team because she is so driven at age 13,” says Alice Eoannou.

This is the young woman who in advance of taking a Spanish class, found an app and started teaching herself the language so she could be ahead of the class.

“There’s always room for improvement no matter how good you get,” says Sara.

The young baker thinks her future may include traveling to Europe to learn the art of pastry making from the French. That’s a few years away. In the meantime, you can find Sara in the kitchen working on her latest treat.

“I like people’s reaction when they eat something and are like, ‘Wow. This is amazing. You made this?’ “

