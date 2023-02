Governor Hochul announced Monday that Medina was selected as one of the winners for its first round of a program called New York Forward.

MEDINA, N.Y. — In Orleans County, the Village of Medina is receiving 4-and-a-half million dollars in funding to improve its downtown scenery.

