Medina man charged with possession, and transportation of meth

Kevin P. Kage, 35, was charged with the criminal sale of a controlled substance.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Medina man was charged with possession, transportation, and sale of methamphetamine in and around the city of Batavia.

Kevin Kage, 35, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance 5th, a class D-Felony and criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, a class D-Felony.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Kage was taken into custody at Orleans County on an indictment warrant from their court.

Kage was taken to Genesee County Sheriff's office and held at the Genesee County Jail until his arraignment.

It is alleged Kage sold an abundance of meth to an agent of the Genesee County Drug Task force while in Batavia on two separate occasions.