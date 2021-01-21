Medieval To Metal: The Art & Evolution of the GUITAR heading to Buffalo Science Museum in February

Tickets on sale now for the new traveling exhibit which opens on February 13.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you play the guitar or just love guitar music, make plans to head to the Buffalo Museum of Science next month.

Medieval To Metal: The Art & Evolution Of The GUITAR opens to the public for a limited engagement on Saturday, February 13. Tickets are on sale now.

Medieval To Metal: The Art & Evolution Of The GUITAR, a new traveling exhibit, opens at the museum on February 13 for a limited engagement. Tickets are on sale now.

"The guitar has been a signature element of world culture for more than 500 years. Now, visitors can explore the design history and artistry that has played a major role in the guitar's evolution," said HP Newquist, executive director of the NGM. "It's hard to find anyone who hasn't been affected by the guitar, whether as players or just fans of all types of music. And while this may be apocryphal, it's a widely held belief that the two most recognizable man-made shapes on the planet are those of the Coca-Cola bottle and the electric guitar."

The exhibit includes 40 historical and notable instruments as well as life-size photorealistic illustrations of historically important guitar designs.

The Science Museum is currently open at 25% capacity as mandated by New York State. With the opening of this latest exhibit, it will expand operating hours to five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday from 10 AM - 4 PM to ensure anyone who wants to see the exhibit has an opportunity to do so.