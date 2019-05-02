AMHERST, N.Y. — A 76-year-old Williamsville driver is in critical condition after striking another vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Essjay Road.

The man was driving a 2005 Lincoln, when Amherst police say it appears the driver suffered a medical emergency. The Lincoln struck another vehicle, a 2015 Honda, at about 3:37 p.m.

The man was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

A 40-year-old woman from Kenmore who drove the Honda and a 2-year-old passenger were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No further information was available at the time.