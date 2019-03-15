BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was no February warm-up for home sales in the Buffalo metropolitan area in February but limited inventory again sparked a rise in prices.

The fall in the number of closed transactions was sharp — 33.4 percent — according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. The trade group counted just 489 single-family home deals compared to 734 a year ago.

With fewer properties on the market — 2,387 compared to 2,449 — sellers were again able to cash in. Median prices climbed to $146,750 from $132,000 in February 2018, an increase of 11.2 percent. Average prices rose to $169,341 from $159,265, up 6.3 percent. You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website.