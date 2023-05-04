Medaille University files WARN notice for employee layoffs

Medaille filed a notice of worker adjustment with the state, making this all the more real for employees.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — And another update is available as Medaille University and Trocaire prepare to become one this fall, this one relating to jobs.

Around 400 employees will be affected by the change across the school's two campuses in Buffalo and Rochester.

Many of those employees are expected to remain with Trocaire after the integration, but how many is not clear.

The news of the two institutions teaming up came last month.

The institutions are calling it an integration based on an asset purchase agreement pending regulatory approval. They say it is not a merger.

In 2019, the Trocaire College Board of Trustees directed their president to explore potential collaborations and strategic alliances with other institutions of higher education. Then in 2022, Trocaire and Medaille announced they had signed a cooperative agreement with a 12 to 18-month transition.

Discussions between the two institutions started in October of 2021.

Medaille says that its students would be considered Medaille Legacy students and would not lose any credits.