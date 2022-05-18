Medaille is now the Buffalo area's third college to become a university

Medaille College in Buffalo got the state education department’s Board of Regents approval this week to change its name to Medaille University, a state education department spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

“Medaille is honored to be recognized as a university," said Kenneth Macur, Medaille president, in a statement to Business First. "Our long history of providing a full range of outstanding undergraduate and graduate degrees makes the university status long overdue. This recognition is also a testament to all of the exceptional work done by Medaille’s faculty, staff, students and alumni, shining a light on the institution’s global impact and reach.”