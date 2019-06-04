BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some days are great for a car wash. But how about a dog wash?

Veterinary technology students at Medaille College are holding a free dog wash at the main building, at 18 Agassiz Circle, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. It's an annual event at the 2,200-student private school.

While the dog wash is free, Medaille said donations are welcome.

"Our students get to know some of the critters they'll see out in the community, out in the workforce," said Val Macer, an associate professor at Medaille. "And the dogs' human companions get a great deal."

Medaille also scheduled its spring open house Saturday. That event includes a fair, with the chance to take a tour of the campus.

Owners who bring their dogs to the event are required to bring proof of up-to-date rabies vaccinations.

