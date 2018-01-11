BUFFALO, N.Y. - Medaille College was on a lockdown due to a social media threat Thursday afternoon.

The college sent out a text alert to all students on the Buffalo campus stating that, "Medaille College received a threat through social media. The authorities have been notified. In order to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff, Thursday day and evening classed on the Buffalo campus are canceled effective immediately.

The college also said that all extracurricular activities and practices have also been canceled for Thursday.

Medaille College says that classes will resume for November 2.

