BUFFALO, N.Y. - Medaille College is on lockdown due to a social media threat.

The college sent out a text alert to all students on the Buffalo campus stating that, "Medaille College received a threat through social media. The authorities have been notified. In order to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff, Thursday day and evening classed on the Buffalo campus are canceled effective immediately.

The college also says that all extracurricular activities and practices have also been canceled for Thursday.

They are working with Buffalo Police to ensure that the campus is safe before reopening.

Medaille is asking if anyone sees anything suspicious to contact Medaille Public Safety at 716-880-2911. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WGRZ