The Meatball Street Brawl returns this Sunday in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a fun tasty event to attend this weekend?

The Meatball Street Brawl VII will be hitting the streets Sunday on West Mohawk between Delaware and Franklin from 11am - 5pm.

The event costs $25 and presale tickets can be purchased online. Tickets include all you can eat and drink for the day. Presale ends on September 24, and ticket prices will increase to $28. People can also purchase VIP for $135. Children 8-years-old and younger are free. Tickets can also be purchased at Osteria 166 in person, all online tickets will add on an online tax addition.

The event will also have the Buffalo Bills game playing on a large screen. All proceeds made at the event will go to local charities such as

Response To Love Center

FeedMore WNY

P.U.N.T.

The Frank Pitillo Memorial Lighting Fund

The Buffalo Police Athletic League

Little Smiles

NYS Restaurant Association

There will be a wide variety of local restaurants, breweries, and more to check out.

If you like meatballs and football then we’ve got just the thing for you–Meatball Street Brawl VII! Pre-sale tickets are... Posted by Osteria 166 on Friday, September 8, 2023