Meatball Street Brawl took place over the weekend on West Mohawk Street for Sunday's Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite rainy conditions, many Western New Yorkers made their way downtown for the sixth annual "Meatball Street Brawl" on West Mohawk Street this past weekend.
This year's event featured 17 restaurants and about 30 different types of meatballs.
There was also local beer, wine, and dessert vendors, as well as two big screen TVs showing the Bills game.
"About ten years ago a bunch of my Italian restaurant owning buddies and I were talking smack about whose meatball was the best and we said 'let's throw down' and that how it started. And now I believe it's been over $68,000 that we've put out into the community and charities so far. "
This year's winner for best traditional meatball was Ristorante Lombardo.
Best freestyle meatball went to Ilio DiPaolo's.