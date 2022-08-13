Meat raffle held Friday for girls burned in bizarre accident

Back in May, Angie and her four daughters were making S'mores when the fire pit spilled over burning three of their four girls.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Western New York community is continuing to rally around a local family whose children were burned in a bizarre accident.

A meat raffle was held Friday at Saint Mary's High School of Lancaster for the Czerniejewski family.

Back in May, Angie Czerniejewski and her four daughters were making S'mores when the fire pit spilled over burning three of their four girls. Cheektowaga Police said the girls suffered their injuries "after a small alcohol-fueled fire being used to cook marshmallows spilled over."

The fourth, Kennedy, was able to escape and called 911.

While Kennedy was able to escape injury, Madison and Aria suffered burns severe enough to be taken to Oishei Children's Hospital

9-year-old Cadence was burned on more than 50% of her body and was on life support for four days. She had to be taken to Kessler Burn Treatment Center at Golisano Children's Hospital, at Strong Memorial in Rochester

Her mother says it's a miracle she's alive.

"She wasn't gonna make it and we just prayed to God and she had her own sheer will and determination and she defied the odds," Angie said.

Proceeds from Friday's event will support the family and Cadence who will be traveling to Shriners Hospital in Boston for the next one to two years for continued treatments.