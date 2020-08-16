Meat raffle goes virtual in Kenmore

St. Andrew’s Country Day School is holding a virtual meat raffle on August 22 at 7 p.m.

KENMORE, N.Y. — St. Andrew’s Country Day School in Kenmore is taking a creative approach to the meat raffle fundraiser, by using Facebook and Venmo to bring the raffle to the comfort of home.

The raffle will happen at 7 p.m. on August 22 on Facebook. Tickets can be purchased until August 18 and are as follows:

$85 package: 15 rounds, three 50/50 tickets, lottery board chance, freezer bag of meat with $100 certificate chance

$45 package: three tickets per round, for 15 rounds plus finale

50/50 tickets are available for one/$10 or three/$20

Tickets can be purchased by sending the money via Venmo, username is @saintandrews, indicate which package you would like in the description.

Tickets can also be purchased by mailing or bringing checks to St. Andrew's Rectory at 1545 Sheridan Drive in Kenmore. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The meat will be available for pickup the day after the raffle.