Food, water distributed in towns of Dayton, Persia as power outages persist

Water, ice, and a warm meal were distributed to residents impacted by the power outage on Sunday afternoon at the Dayton Fire Hall.

DAYTON, N.Y. — Residents in the Cattaraugus County towns of Dayton and Persia have been told to prepare for a long power outage following Saturday's wind storm.

Stephen Raiport, the Gowanda Fire Department chief, said according to NYSEG officials, there is no estimated restoration time.

With that in mind, the fire department distributed water and ice to residents, in addition to a warm meal. The meal distribution began at noon on Sunday at the Dayton Fire Hall.

The effort is being coordinated by both town supervisors and the emergency management officials.