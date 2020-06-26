McMurray: Premature and irresponsible for Jacobs to claim victory

The Democratic candidate hoping to fill out the term of disgraced Congressman Chris Collins in NY-27 said more than 50 percent of votes have not been counted.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Saying 'We will not give up until every vote is counted,' Nate McMurray Friday said it is premature for Republican candidate Chris Jacobs to claim victory and for him (McMurray) to claim defeat.

The endorsed Democratic candidate to fill out the term of disgraced Congressman Chris Collins in NY-27 trails Jacobs following Tuesday's special election with thousands of absentee ballots yet to be counted. Regardless of that outcome, the two will face off again in November for a full two-year term in Congress.

McMurray said that more than 50 percent of the votes have yet to be counted and of the confusion by the general public due to the 'very unusual election'.

He spoke of thousands of complaints from people who said they never received an absentee ballot and were not comfortable going to a polling place due to the COVID-19 outbreak and pointed out he heard from someone Friday morning who just got their absentee ballot in the mail.