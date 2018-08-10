HAMBURG, NY – Nate McMurray, the democrat candidate for congress in New York’s 27th District, claims he's gotten a large uptick in donations as of late.

McMurray who is currently the Supervisor in the Town of Grand Island, is challenging incumbent republican Chris Collins - who was indicted on federal charges of insider trading - in the heavily saturated republican district.

According to McMurray, who has been at a significant financial disadvantage in the race, his campaign has raised $475,000 since July.

McMurray told 2 On Your Side the vast majority of the donations have come in the seven weeks since Collins was indicted on August 8.

We will be able to verify this further, and deduce the source of the money next week when his next campaign financial disclosure statement is due.

McMurray says he has received no funding up till now from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

Following the indictment, Collins briefly suspended his campaign as republican leaders in the district scrambled to find a replacement candidate.

However, Collins later announced through a statement, that he would resume his quest for re-election, promising voters they could “count on him to actively campaign.”

The scope of his campaign since then, however, has been mostly through press releases and TV ads.

When he does attend campaign events, the media is not informed of them ahead of time, which limits the ability of reporters to ask him questions.

Reporters surely would have been asking questions at a debate which was being organized by WGRZ along with Buffalo’s Public Broadcasting Outlets and the Buffalo News.

But while initially expressing interest in participating, the Collins campaign has missed deadlines to commit to the debate, the most recent being on September 27.

In a statement, the Collins campaign wrote:

"The campaign is considering all debate options and looks forward to discussing Nate McMurray's record of supporting single-payer healthcare, lobbying to outsource jobs, and siding with out of touch liberals, with the working families of NY-27."

McMurray said he remains ready to debate Collins and that Collins has a "duty" to debate the issues publicly in front of the voters he is seeking the support of.

"I guess it's true though, that anything he [Collins] said publicly could, may and would be used him in a court of law," said McMurray, an attorney by trade. "But that's my problem is it? And it shouldn't excuse him from debating."

