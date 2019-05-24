BUFFALO, N.Y. — An original drawing of the former President and namesake of McKinley High School will now hang proudly within its walls.

William Cobb, a teacher assistant at the school, as well as an Army veteran, created the drawing of William McKinley and donated it to the school.

The dedication and unveiling took place Friday morning as part of the school's Memorial Day assembly.

President McKinley was just 58 years old when he was fatally shot just blocks away from where the school now stands while attending the Pan-Am Exhibition in September 1901.