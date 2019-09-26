BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hamburg Police have identified the woman who was stabbed inside the McKinley Mall.

Mallicia U. Tipps, 38, of Buffalo, was stabbed inside a store at the McKinley Mall Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Tipps and a friend were followed to the mall by Tipps' ex-boyfriend, Keith R. Sparks into a parking lot by the Sears store.

They say Tipps and her friend ran into the store, but Sparks followed and stabbed Tipps several times. Sparks fled the scene.

First responders arrived quickly and provided first aid, but Tipps died from her injuries.

Police say they were able to identify sparks as a potential suspect after interviewing several family and friends, as well as security cameras in and around the mall.

Several addresses where Sparks is known to frequent were checked. He was arrested on Independence Avenue by Niagara Falls Police.

Sparks is charged with second degree murder. He will be arraigned in Hamburg Town Court Thursday morning.

RELATED: Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing at McKinley Mall