The district says it is taking this incident very seriously and the code of conduct will help determine whether any disciplinary measures will be used.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — McKinley High School was put on lockdown Monday after several unauthorized people got into the building.

Buffalo Police Schools resource officers helped remove them from the building before lifting the pre-cautionary lockdown.

