BUFFALO, N.Y. - There is a new development in the legal battle surrounding Buffalo Bills running back, LeSean McCoy, and his ex-girlfriend, Delecia Cordon.

Court documents obtained by 2 On Your Side show McCoy and his attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against Cordon has on McCoy.

McCoy's attorneys are stating that Cordon's accusations contain 'impertinent and scandalous matter.' The document also states that Cordon, 'gratuitously added in order to defame McCoy and cast him in a poor light.'

You can view the documents below:

McCoy attorneys file dismissal in lawsuit against him by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

McCoy attorneys file dismissal in lawsuit against him-DOCUMENT 2 by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

